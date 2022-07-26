WESTERLY
William E. Knight, 50, of 49 Courtland St., Pawcatuck, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test, second offense.
Christian J. Pereira, 23, of Groton, was charged Saturday with discharging a firearm or other projectile device from a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct.
Donald A. Pollock, 18, of Groton, was charged Saturday with discharging a firearm or other projectile device from a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct.
Michael Tyler Bonelli, 33, of Niantic, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence ith an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Chandler J. Coulombe, 22, of 201 Tomaquag Road, Ashaway, was charged Saturday with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Cassandra G. Baker, 30, of 29 Washington St., was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content greater than .15.
Nicolino P. Valletta, 69, of New Haven, was charged Sunday as a fugitive from justice.
Oakley D. Therrian, 26, of 3 Sparrow Drive, was charged Monday with failure to obtain license or permit to carry a pistol, possession of a stolen firearm and resisting arrest.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
