WESTERLY
Jeremy L. Corr, 51, of 105 White Rock Road, was charged Monday with domestic simple assault or battery, third or subsequent offense, two counts of violation of a no contact order, domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
John Lembcke, 54, of 59 Granite St., Apt. 16, was charged Monday with two counts of violation of a no contact order.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
