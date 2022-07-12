WESTERLY
Wilson L. Li, 31, of 6 Sandy Lane, Westerly, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Kevin L. McGill, 22, of 14 Pleasant St., Apt. 3, was charged Saturday with domestic simple assault or battery, third or subsequent offense, and domestic disorderly conduct.
Mary Jane Butler, 63, of 103 Woodville Alton Road, Hope Valley, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content between .10 and .15.
Shawn C. Tripp, 36, of 46 Bellvue Ave., Westerly, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
Bruce E. Luther, 54, of Oakdale, Conn., was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
John J. Gonzalez, 54, of 21 Liberty St., Pawcatuck, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
Kyle E. Richards, 35, of no given address, was charged Monday with vandalism, disorderly conduct and possession of a prohibited weapon other than a firearm.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
