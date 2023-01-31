WESTERLY
Melissa M. Prudence, 46, of Providence, was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance and obstructing an officer.
Roxanne Filkins, 44, of East Providence, was charged with shoplifting, possession of weapons other than a firearm and obstructing an officer. She was also charged on two bench warrants from Rhode Island Superior Court and a bench warrant from 6th Division District Court.
Keanu M. Brown, 25, of 122 Cross St., Apt. C106, was charged Saturday with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Thomas M. Morrone, 65, of 32 North Road, Hopkinton, was charged Saturday on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Marvin Anthony Phillips, 26, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was charged Saturday with two counts of passing counterfeit money or notes, obstructing an officer and resisting arrest. He was also charged as a fugitive from justice in another state.
Frederick E. Mitchell, 63, of 27 Brandywine Drive, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
Yadira Rios, 41, of 8 Smith St., Pawcatuck, was charged Sunday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court. She was also charged with shoplifting and driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Clifford T. Forese, 43, of 12 Ashel St., was charged Sunday with domestic assault by strangulation, domestic simple assault or battery, domestic disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Jacquelynn L. Bell, of 44 East Ave., was charged Monday with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Rochene T. Wiggins, 48, of 30 Winnapaug Road, Apt. 1, was charged Monday with criminal violation of a no contact order.
HOPKINTON
Amanda C. Palmisciano, 31, of Exeter, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Arielle C. McCain, 28, of 105 Skunk Hill Road, Hope Valley, was charged Friday on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Samuel J. Kritzberger, 30, of Newport, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content greater than .15.
Joseph P. Ferraro, 37, of 199 Main St., Ashaway, was charged Monday with possession, sale or manufacturing of a ghost gun.
