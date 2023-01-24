WESTERLY
Michael Fitzsimmons, 55, of Taunton, Mass., was charged Monday with failure to stop at a crash resulting in injury.
Kyron B. Mixon, 21, of 69 White Rock Road, Apt. D, was charged Tuesday on two bench warrants from 4th Division District Court.
HOPKINTON
Shannon Spears, 51, of 11 Williams St., Ashaway, was charged Jan. 18 with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
James E. Weeden, 65, of 2 Lynch Lane, Ashaway, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
Lisa M. Benson, 56, of 107 Diamond Hill Road, Apt. B, Ashaway, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test, first offense.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.