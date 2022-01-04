WESTERLY
Jonathan J. Chiardadio, 27, of 183 Potter Hill Road, was charged Monday with reckless driving.
Rosemarie K. MacCardle, 52, of 3 Railroad Ave., Apt. 3, was charged Monday with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
HOPKINTON
Rob Greyfox, 54, of 32 Post Road, Westerly, was charged Dec. 23 on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court. He was also cited with driving when license is suspended or denied, first offense.
Trinity R. Parmalee, 37, of 256 Main St., Ashaway, was charged Dec. 24 with violation of a no contact order.
Aimee L. Stiles, 26, of Barrington, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
