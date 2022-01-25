WESTERLY
Amber M. Ayers, 34, of 130 Pawcatuck Ave., Pawcatuck, was charged Monday with violation of a no contact order and domestic disorderly conduct.
HOPKINTON
Matthew Brouillette, 38, of 117 High St., Apt. 7, Westerly, was charged Sunday with failure to stop at a crash resulting in damage to property.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
