WESTERLY
Kevin F. Haggerty, 58, of 56 Spruce St., was charged Monday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Michael J. Mattia, 52, of 56 Spruce St., was charged Monday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
HOPKINTON
Norman H. Wheeler, 48, of 10 Quiet Oak Drive, Bradford, was charged on Jan. 12 with violation of a no contact order and driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Brandon M. Palmer, 27, of 51 Pierce St., Westerly, was charged Thursday with possession of a loaded weapon in a motor vehicle, carrying a weapon while intoxicated and driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Joshua R. Flint, 29, of 89 Woody Hill Road, Hope Valley, was charged Thursday with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.