STONINGTON
John D. Bergeron, 67, of 98 W. Broad St., Apt. 14, was charged Wednesday with interfering with police and disorderly conduct.
Grace K. Navan, 23, of 4 Hillside Ave., was charged Friday with traveling unreasonably fast and failure to meet minimum insurance requirements.
Zachariah Matthew Constantine, 20, of no given address, was charged Friday with second-degree failure to appear.
Chad Lucas Green, 29, of 377 Greenhaven Road, Pawcatuck, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, failure to drive to the right, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements and driving when license or registration is suspended.
Shannon Desmond, 23, of 49 Trumball Ave., was charged Saturday with driving under the influence, traveling unreasonably fast and failure to drive to the right.
HOPKINTON
A 17-year-old juvenile was charged Jan. 11 with possession of a controlled substance and manufacturing, delivery or possession with the intent to deliver.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
