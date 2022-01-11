standing Westerly police 2

WESTERLY

Christopher T. Morin Jr., 28, of North Kingstown, was charged Friday with obtaining vehicles with the intent to defraud.

Stefan Bujor, 21, of Warwick, was charged with illegal soliciting in a public place.

STONINGTON

Kahekee Northup, 25, of 90 Kings Factory Road, Charlestown was charged Jan. 4 with evading responsibility in a crash causing damage to property and failure to drive to the right.

Jeffrey Michael Zaremba, 42, of 394 Liberty St., Apt. 2, was charged Jan. 5 with first-degree failure to appear.

Michael Margaret Briggs, 49, of 15 Fern Drive, Westerly, was charged Thursday with first-degree failure to appear and three counts of second-degree failure to appear.

Laura Katherine Shea, 44, of 46 Liberty St., Apt. 2B, Pawcatuck, was charged Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace.

Robert Rockwell Van Zandt III, 41, of Groton, was charged Monday with two counts of criminal violation of a protective order.

HOPKINTON

Carson M. Javery, 21, of 10 Church St., Apt. 3, Bradford, was charged Jan. 4 with willful trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Vincent J. Buonanno, 51, of 91 Fenner Hill Road, Hope Valley, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.

