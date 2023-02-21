WESTERLY
Carl T. Anderson, 66, of 79 Beach St., Apt. 44A, was charged Feb. 15 on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Steven G. Allen, 48, of Waterford, Conn., was charged Feb. 15 on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Gavin J. Johnson, 19, of 69 White Rock Road, Apt. D, was charged Feb. 15 with violation of a no contact order.
Michael Clifton Graham, 38, of Norwich, was charged Feb. 15 with manufacturing, delivery or sale of a controlled substance; manufacturing, possession or delivery of between 1 ounce and 1 kilogram of cocaine; and possession of 10 grams or less of a controlled substance.
A 17-year-old was charged Friday with simple assault or battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Luis B. Costa, 33, of 26 Morley St., Charlestown, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test, first offense.
Brian T. Kores, 57, of 17 Riverview Drive, Wood River Jct., was charged Saturday on three bench warrants from Rhode Island Superior Court and a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Timothy John Paskievitch, 40, of 10 Miner St., was charged Sunday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
HOPKINTON
Amber M. Gardiner, 23, of Ledyard, was charged Monday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
William E. Tefft 26, of 5 Bank St., Apt. 3, Hope Valley, was charged Monday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
