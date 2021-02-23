HOPKINTON
Chapin C. Witham Stevens, 22, of 4 Gobeille Drive, Apt. RI, Richmond, was charged Feb. 17 on a bench warrant for 4th Division District Court. He was also cited with operating an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to display license plates.
Alexander D. Nieves, 36, of South Kingstown, was charged Monday with violation of a no contact order.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
