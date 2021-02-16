WESTERLY
Nathan Dauray, 19, of 63 Oakland Road, Richmond, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Nicole Jessica Maglio, 25, of 44 Auburn Drive, Charlestown, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Liam A. Audette, 24, of 56 Spruce St., was charged Sunday with possession of more than an ounce of marijuana.
Joseph Siepietowski, 50, of 19 Pond View Ave., was charged with failure to stop at a crash resulting in damage to an unattended vehicle.
STONINGTON
Andy M. Rodriguez, 33, of Worcester, Mass., was charged Feb. 6 with third-degree assault.
Thuwesdia O. Robinson, 32, of Norwich, was charged Feb. 7 with third-degree assault and breach of peace.
Dylan Patrick Berube, 33, of 370 Greenhaven Road, was charged Saturday with third-degree criminal mischief.
Israel Ayala Campos, 32, of New London, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence, operating a motor vehicle when license is suspended or denied and failure to drive to the right.
Harrison M. Love, 35, of New London, was charged Sunday with first-degree criminal trespassing.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
