WESTERLY
Kenneth M. Drurey, 57, of 41 Chester Ave., was charged Monday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .10 to .15.
Jessica A. Gauthier, 36, of 56 Granite St., Apt. 2, was charged Monday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Yadira Rios, 41, of Providence, was charged Tuesday with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
HOPKINTON
Hovannes Dolarian, 42, of East Taunton, Mass., was charged Thursday with tampering with a motor vehicle, willful trespassing and attempted larceny under $1,500.
Bryan Underwood, 31, of Wakefield, was charged with driving when license is suspended or denied.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
