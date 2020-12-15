WESTERLY
Lisa M. Medero, 24, of Providence, was charged Monday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Joel M. Medero, 22, of 51 Cato Ave., of Pawtucket, was charged Monday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
HOPKINTON
Vanessa L. Palardy, 41, of 322 Spring St., Hope Valley, was charged Nov. 30 with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Thomas James Owen, 24, of Ansonia, Conn., was charged Thursday with possession of a controlled substance, obtaining property by false pretenses and possession of a counterfeit bill or note.
Margaret Caswell, 18, of 70 Fairview Ave., was charged Saturday with domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
Norman H. Wheeler, 48, of 9 Alton Bradford Road, Bradford, was charged Saturday with vandalism, domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
