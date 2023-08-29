WESTERLY
Yadira Rios, 41, of 8 Smith St., Pawcatuck, was charged Monday with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Brendon Stewart Lanphere, 28, of 69 Stillwater Road, Charlestown, was charged Monday with possession of more than an ounce of marijuana.
RICHMOND
Amanda Elliott, 34, of Wakefield, was charged Aug. 15 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Eric M. Simpson, 52, of Woonsocket, was charged Aug. 19 with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
Donald L. Bishop, 69, of 426 Kingstown Road, was charged Aug. 19 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Kayleeona Mercier, 18, of 72 Pierce St., Apt. C, Westerly, was charged Aug. 20 with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Eric Gould, 37, of 34 Prosser Trail, Charlestown, was charged Aug. 22 with cyberstalking or cyber harassment.
Zebadiah H. Sullivan, 29, of North Kingstown, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and leaving the scene of a crash.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
