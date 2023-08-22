WESTERLY
Ronald F. Woycik, 60, of 9 Mowrey Road, was charged Monday on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
HOPKINTON
Ella Knott, 18, of 57 Tomaquag Road, Ashaway, was charged Aug. 15 with possession of a controlled substance, possession of prohibited weapons other than a firearm and possession of alcohol and marijuana by an underage person.
Denise M. Desouto, 52, of Pascoag, was charged Saturday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Ronald F. Woycik, 60, of 9 Mowrey Road, was charged Monday with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic refusal to relinquish telephone for an emergency call and domestic disorderly conduct.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
