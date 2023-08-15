WESTERLY
George A. Manko, 68, of Groton, was charged Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday with failure to obtain a permit required to operate a food truck.
Richard Edward Hollis, 74, of 665 Atlantic Ave., Apt. E9, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content between .10 and .15.
Joshua A. Gouvin, 40, of 47 John St., Apt. 1, was charged Friday with domestic felony assault, felony assault, domestic disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct.
Marion J. Soucie, 55, of Unionville, Conn., was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
Fred L. Brown, 61, of Springfield, Mass., was charged Saturday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
James T. Taylor, 46, of 23 Newton Ave., Apt. 1, was charged Sunday with possession of a controlled substance.
Lisa Renee Pleasant, 41, of 56 Spruce St., was charged Sunday with reckless driving.
Rosangela G. Barreca, 34, of 18 Nutmeg Drive, was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Damien Lee, 19 of 19 Sherwood Drive, Stonington, was charged Monday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, possession of alcohol by a minor and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Meg A. Soriero,40, of 42 Fisherman’s Ave., was charged Monday with obtaining property by false pretenses and shoplifting.
STONINGTON
Shawn M. Conlon, 43, of 22 Clark St., Westerly, was charged Friday with driving when license is suspended or denied, driving an unregistered motor vehicle, improper use of markers, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements and driving with an improper number of headlights.
Nicole Schara, 38, of 82 Fowler Road, North Stonington, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving with a suspended license.
Anna T. Sentell, 28, of 122 Stony Brook Road, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence, failure to drive to the right and driving an unregistered motor vehicle.
John F. Bolduc, 38, of 6 Thompson St., Pawcatuck, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
