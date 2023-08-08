WESTERLY
Jason A. Tucker, 40, of 31 Langworthy Road, was charged Monday with criminal violation of a protective order.
Joseph Deledda, 19, of Norwich, was charged Monday with possession of a controlled substance and possession or narcotics.
Mishawn M. Maley, 27, of Cranston, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
HOPKINTON
Kevin R. Thomas, 46, of North Attleboro, Mass., was charged Aug. 1 with possession of a controlled substance, delivery of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and failure to obtain license or permit required to carry a pistol.
Tomas F. Magee, 48, of 164 Lawton Foster North Road, Hope Valley, was charged Aug. 1 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Joseph F. Bell, 54, of 21 Walnut St., Apt. 3, Pawcatuck, was charged Thursday with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to wear a seat belt and driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Sarah N. D’Andrea, 30, of 208 Skunk Hill Road, Hope Valley, was charged Saturday with domestic refusal to relinquish phone for an emergency call and domestic disorderly conduct.
Ivan Ocon, 19, of Groton, was charged Monday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .08 and .10.
Joseph D. Ganz, 18, of West Warwick, was charged Monday with reckless driving.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.