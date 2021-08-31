WESTERLY
Chanthasone J. Vongvixay, 28, of 49 Fairview Ave., was charged Monday with violation of a no contact order and violation of a protective order.
Moocheke R. Lamphere, 42, of 9 Marriott Ave., was charged Monday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
Matthew H. Milam, of 19.5 Greenman Ave., was charged Monday with violation of a protective order.
HOPKINTON
Gary A. Reels Jr., 23, of 16 Batterson Ave., Westerly, was charged Aug. 25 on two bench warrants from 4th Division District Court. He was also charged with resisting arrest.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
