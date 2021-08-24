WESTERLY
Antonio Freitas, 30, of 56 Spruce St., was charged Friday with possession of a narcotic substance. He was also charged on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
James V. Nething, 60, of 133 Westerly Bradford Road, was charged Friday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Erin Anderson, 34, of 5 Lakewood Lane, Apt. A, was charged Saturday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Patricia A. Culotta, 66, of 80 Oak St., Apt. 1, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Aaron S. Rockholz, 39, of 42 Meadowview Terrace, was charged Saturday with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
Gabriel Steven Austin, 22, of 14 Old Hopkinton Road, was charged Monday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
STONINGTON
Matthew S. Lee, 49, of 35 Wintechog Hill Road, North Stonington, was charged Aug. 15 with evading responsibility in a crash causing damage to property, failure to meet minimum insurance requirements and driving without a license.
Melissa Ann Wielbald, 54, of 200 Wamphassuc Road, was charged Aug. 16 with second-degree failure to appear.
Zola Ngcobo, 33, of Waterbury, was charged Aug. 17 with driving a car with a suspended registration and failure to meet minimum insurance requirements.
Winston Tomlinson, 52, of 8 Gravity St., Westerly, was charged Wednesday with violation of a standing protective order.
Santos Villafane, 54, of Ansonia, was charged Sunday with third-degree burglary, first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny.
HOPKINTON
David Gonzalez, 21, of Providence, was charged Aug. 17 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, simple assault or battery, and obstructing an officer in the execution of duties.
Anna T. Uskitis, 51, of Ellington, Conn., was charged Aug. 18 on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Erin L. Brown, 39, of 59 Fenner Hill Road, Hope Valley, was charged Monday with domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
Eric M. Pease, 48, of 107 Woodville Road, Richmond, was charged Monday with two counts of domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Trinity R. Parmalee 37, of 256 Main St., Ashaway, was charged Monday with violation of a no contact order.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
