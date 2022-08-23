WESTERLY
Aiden Thomas Croteau, 18, of Canterbury, Conn., was charged Friday with reckless driving.
Ronald F. Woycik, 59, of 9 Mowrey Road, was charged Saturday with domestic breaking and entering and domestic willful trespassing.
Robert M. Brown, 38, of New London, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content.
Richard Walter Radlo, 60, of West Palm Beach, Fla., was charged Monday with vandalism, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
Raymond C. Wilkinson, 36, of 26 Maybrey Drive, was charged Monday with violation of a no contact order.
HOPKINTON
David L. Anthony, 20, of Sterling, Conn., was charged Thursday with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Katie Leonard, 44, of Granby, Conn., was charged Thursday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
