WESTERLY
Dylan M. McGuire, 28, of 44 Auburn Drive, Charlestown, was charged Friday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Christina E. DePietro, 37, of 129 Farmholme Road, Stonington, was charged Saturday with simple assault or battery, disorderly conduct and domestic disorderly conduct. She was also charged on two bench warrants from 4th Division District Court.
Rachael L. White, 37, of 13 Spruce St., Apt. 3, was charged Saturday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Matthew S. Considine, 26, of Brighton, Mass., was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Clifford Thomas Forese, 42, of 12 Ashel St., was charged Sunday with possession of a controlled substance.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
