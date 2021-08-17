WESTERLY
David Solis, 52, of Wakfield, was charged Monday with driving when license is expired or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Alan Gaccione, 50, of 1041 Main St., Apt. 3, was charged Monday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Giana M. Constantino, 22, of 24 Chestnut St. Apt. 3, was charged Monday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Jakob P. O’Neill, 25, of 24 Chestnut St., Apt. 3, was charged Monday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Luis Enrique Suarez, 54, of New London, was charged Tuesday with driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
HOPKINTON
Sheena Strong, 36, of 1097 Main St., Hope Valley, was charged Aug. 6 with domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
Nicholas P. Ngourn, 24, of Cranston, was charged Aug. 6 with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Amilia Lydick, 29, of 17 Maxson St., was charged Aug. 9 with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
Christopher E. Schreffler, 30, of Coventry, was charged Thursday with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
John Ehnot, 57, of Newtown, Conn., was charged Thursday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol test and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Alexandria Faye Chiaradio, 28, of Johnston, was charged Saturday on three arrest warrants from Rhode Island Superior Court.
David Gonzalez, 21, of Providence, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, simple assault or battery and obstructing an officer in the execution of duties.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
