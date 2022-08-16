WESTERLY
Donald E. Eleazer, 58, of 187 High St., Apt. 3, was charged Thursday with vandalism, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Keith T. Rochefort, 37, of 187 High St., Apt. 1, was charged Thursday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Jayson A. Zeppieri, 19, of 115 Quannacut Road, was charged Friday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Jared P. Rozborski, 42, of Niantic, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, refusal to submit to a chemical test and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Davon Robert Middleton, 30, of Pawtucket, was charged Friday on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Makayla Johnson, 19, of 33 Captains Drive, was charged Saturday with domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
Matthew M. Santiago, 43, of 19 Lathrop Ave., Pawcatuck, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content greater than .15 and destruction of over $100 worth of public property.
Seth A. Matteson, 30, of 55 New London Turnpike, Richmond, was charged Saturday with possession of a controlled substance.
Tara M. Monroe, 34, of Narragansett, was charged Sunday with two counts of simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Sarah E. Overway, 46, of Ledyard, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content greater than .15, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
