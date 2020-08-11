WESTERLY
John Alfred Lambert, 55, of Central Falls, was charged Friday with issuing a fraudulent check greater than $1,500.
Peter M. Lamonica, 57, of 3 Fieldsview Road, was charged Saturday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
William C. Hofferth, 30, of 10 Scenic Heights Drive, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
Krisha Muniz, 39, of East Killingly, Conn., was charged Monday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
Douglas Andrew Gilliam, 58, of New London, was charged Aug. 5 with criminal violation of a protective order.
John T. Klewin, 25, of 9 Laura Ave., Old Mystic, was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace.
Nicole Elizabeth McClintock, 29, of Wallkill, N.Y., was charged Friday with second-degree assault and criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault.
Robert Walter Blagdon, 34, of 1 Whewell Circle, Apt. 4, was charged Friday with second-degree harassment.
HOPKINTON
Blondine Charistyl, 21, of Everett, Mass., was charged July 29 with reckless driving.
Brittany F. Place, 23, of 106 Fairview Ave., Hope Valley, was charged Thursday with domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
Richard T. Martone, 41, of 977 Main St., Hope Valley, was charged Thursday with domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
Alexander Rivera, 43, of Providence, was charged Monday on a bench warrant from 6th Division District Court.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
