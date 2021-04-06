WESTERLY
Gary S. Johnson, 56, of 4 N. Castle Way, Apt. 1A, Charlestown, was charged Monday with forgery and counterfeiting of registration plates.
Victoria Johnson, 21, of 19 Beach St., Apt. 2, was charged Monday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Ronald F. Woycik, 57, of 30 North Drive, Ashaway, was charged Tuesday with domestic vandalism, possession of a controlled substance and driving when license is suspended or revoked.
HOPKINTON
Damien Reynolds, 19, of 126 Alton Bradford Road, Bradford, was charged Thursday with domestic vandalism.
Darien L. Northup, 26, of 115 Woodville Road, was charged Saturday on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
RICHMOND
Alan Kinsley, 41, of 71 Beaver River Road, was charged March 27 with domestic simple assault or battery.
Joseph Belanger, 56, of 7 W. Shannock Road, Apt. 4A, was charged March 31 on two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged as a fugitive from justice for an extraditable warrant out of Texas.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
