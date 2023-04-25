WESTERLY
Leon N. Brown Jr., 22, of 91 Pierce St., Apt. 2, was charged Monday with reckless driving and disorderly conduct.
HOPKINTON
Brady A. Kenyon, 20, of 111 Arcadia Road, Hope Valley, was charged April 19 with violation of a protective order.
Noah Reed, 21, of West Kingston, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test, second offense.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
