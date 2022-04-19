WESTERLY
Randy Austin Thomas, 51 of 18 Greene Court, was charged Monday with larceny between $1,500 and $5,000.
HOPKINTON
Brandon L. Burge, 46, of 44 Tomaquag Road, Ashaway, was charged April 13 with disorderly conduct and driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Lindsay D. Cole, 24, of 10 West St., Ashaway, was charged April 13 with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Edwin W. James, 50, of 49 Tomaquag Road, was charged Thursday with malicious injuring of an animal and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
RICHMOND
D’Ann R. Keniston, 40, of 24 Spencer Drive, Westerly, was charged April 1 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, second offense, and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Moranda M. Rodriguez, 41, of 56 Spruce St., Westerly, was charged April 3 with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content between .10 and .15.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
