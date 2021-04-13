WESTERLY
Aaron C. Richardson, 43, of 65 Shore Road, was charged Monday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, refusal to submit to a chemical test and driving when license is suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense.
HOPKINTON
John K. O’Grady, 41, of 324 Canonchet Road, Rockville, was charged Thursday on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Dustin B. Johnson, 27, of 99 Arcadia Road, Hope Valley, was charged Friday on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Chad A. Berbube, 34, of Cranston, was charged Friday on a bench warrant from 6th Division District Court.
Timothy J. Adams, 26, of 24 Shadow Ridge Drive, Carolina, was charged Saturday with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense, and operating an unregistered vehicle.
Two 17-year-old juveniles were charged Monday with larceny under $500.
Nathan C. Lofton, 39, of 235 Spring St., Hope Valley, was charged Tuesday with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic disorderly conduct and three counts of violation of a no contact order. He was also charged on bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
