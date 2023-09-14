HOPKINTON
Ronald J. Rose Jr., 36, of 110 Clark Falls Road, was charged Monday with two counts of domestic violation of a protective order.
David L. Anthony, 21, of 311 Church St., Apt. A, Wood River Jct., was charged with driving when license is suspended or revoked.
Rosheed F. Faison, 42, of 78 Spring St., Apt. B, Hope Valley, was charged Thursday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.