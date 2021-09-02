RICHMOND
Steve Croce, 25, of 7 Meadowlark Terrace, was charged Aug. 19 with obstructing an officer and driving with a suspended license.
Edward Mcmanus, 55, of Portsmouth, was charged Aug. 25 with driving when license is suspended, third or subsequent offense.
Christopher Brown, 42, of 35 Dawn Lane, Richmond, was charged Aug. 25 with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Zachary Volavka, 22, of Utica, N.Y., was charged Aug. 25 with vandalism and disorderly conduct.
James Rodrigues, 35, of South Kingstown, was charged Aug. 27 with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Meghan E. Soares, 35, of 45 Summer St., Westerly, was charged Aug. 27 with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic disorderly conduct and refusal to relinquish telephone for an emergency call.
A 17-year-old juvenile was charged Saturday with reckless driving.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
