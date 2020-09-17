WESTERLY
Cinnamon R. Cawthra, 34, of 4 Pearl St., was charged Wednesday with violation of a no contact order.
Wundell R. Hall, 24, of 35 Stillman Ave., Apt. 1, Pawcatuck, was charged Wednesday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Scott E. Dewey, 37, of 6 Church St., Bradford, was charged Wednesday with driving when license is expired or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Richard A. Price, 54, of no given address, was charged Wednesday with possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged on an active arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court and cited with possession of marijuana.
Daniel L. Hardison, 31, of 57 John St., was charged Wednesday on two bench warrants from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Todd M. Pont, 30, of 92 Pierce St., Apt. 1, was charged Wednesday with domestic felony assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic disorderly conduct.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.