WESTERLY
Chelsea J. Diroma-Corea, 39, of 205 Westerly-Bradford Road, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
RICHMOND
Nolan Campbell, 32, of 10 Knight Court, was charged Sept. 1 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content.
Jessica Duquette, 46, of 203 Fenner Hill Road, Hopkinton, was charged Sept. 3 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
David Martinez, 30, of Woonsocket, was charged Sept. 9 with domestic vandalism.
Effie Wheeler, 51, of Preston, Conn., was charged Sept. 10 driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, refusal to submit to a chemical test and possession of a controlled substance.
STATE POLICE — HOPE VALLEY BARRACKS
Michael Alexis, 37, of Providence, was charged Tuesday with receiving stolen goods.
Eric Schiller, 45, of West Greenwich, was charged Monday with violation of a no contact order.
Alan Beaucage, 44, of Alna, Maine, was charged Monday on a bench warrant for failure to appear.
Edman Barnes, 28, of East Greenwich, was charged Monday with burglary and domestic vandalism.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
