WESTERLY
Ondtashau N. Hopkins, 36, of 16 Batterson Ave. Apt. #1, was charged Saturday with two counts of domestic simple assault/battery, domestic disorderly conduct, and failure to relinquish a telephone.
Liam F. Clough, 25, of 258 Shore Road, was charged Monday with three counts of possession of 10 grams or less of Schedule I, II, III, IV or V drugs, disorderly conduct and two counts of simple assault or battery.
Angel E. Samo Perez, 46, of 59 Granite St., Apt. 14, was charged Tuesday with two counts of domestic simple assault/battery, two counts of domestic disorderly conduct, simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Anthony Mazzarese, 61, of 122 Cross St. Apt. #C312, was charged Wednesday with vandalism/malicious injury to property and driving with a suspended or revoked license (second offense).
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
