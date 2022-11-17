WESTERLY
Maryanne E. Sawyer, 54, of 387 Greenhaven Road, Pawcatuck, was charged Tuesday with two counts of issuing a fraudulent check under $1,000.
Christopher W. Yemma, 39, of 23 Railroad Ave., was charged Wednesday with domestic assault by strangulation, domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
RICHMOND
A 14-year-old Hopkinton juvenile was charged Oct. 28 with two counts of simple assault or battery.
Lillian Bosque, 35, of New Britain, was charged Nov. 5 with possession of a controlled substance.
Damien L. Logan, 18, of 19 Sherwood Drive, Stonington, was charged Friday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, refusal to submit to a chemical test, resisting arrest and vandalism.
