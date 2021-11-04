WESTERLY
Mariah Rosario, 20, of Providence, was charged Wednesday with manufacturing, delivery or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She was also cited with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Megan L. Underwood, 41, of Wakefield, was charged Wednesday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court and a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
RICHMOND
Tina M. Aiello, 43, of 1 Harrison Ave., Westerly, was charged Oct. 23 with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
James Waller, 49, of Old Lyme, Conn., was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Steven Kipp, 42, of 34 Smith Lane, Apt. A, Hopkinton, was charged Monday won a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court and driving when license is suspended.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
