WESTERLY
Douglas D. Kenney, 71, of no given address, was charged Wednesday with willful trespassing.
Cheryl A. Trumpetto, 51, of 126 Land Harbor Drive, Apt. A, Charlestown, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and disorderly conduct.
Gay L. Battey Corbin, 64, of 3 Haswell St., Apt. 1, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Three 17-year-old juveniles were charged with obstructing an officer and use of roller states, coasters or similar devices in a restricted area.
RICHMOND
Paul R. Noka, 34, of 1160 Main St., Apt. B, was charged Saturday with domestic simple assault or battery.
A 13-year-old juvenile was charged Sunday with simple assault, disorderly conduct and assaulting a police officer.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
