WESTERLY
A 17-year-old was charged Wednesday with possession of a weapon on school grounds.
John A. Smith, 50, of Norwich, was charged Wednesday with possession of a controlled substance.
HOPKINTON
Jason G. Palmer, 29, of 55 Oak St., Ashaway, was charged April 29 on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Cody Carpenter, 26, of 13 Chariho Drive, Richmond, was charged April 30 with failure to stop at an accident resulting in damage.
Michael D. Pelletier, 41, of 305 Church St., Wood River Jct., was charged Saturday with driving when license is suspended or denied, 3rd or subsequent offense.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
