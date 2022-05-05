WESTERLY
Kimberly J. Rioux, 51, of 1 Nichols Lane, was charged Wednesday on a bench warrant from 4th Division District Court.
A 16-year-old juvenile was charged Wednesday with causing a nuisance and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
A 13-year-old was charged Wednesday with first-degree sexual assault.
James Manx Connelly, 30, of Norwich, was charged Wednesday with manufacturing, delivery or possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was also cited with driving when license is suspended or denied, first offense, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
