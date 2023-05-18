WESTERLY
Ariana D. Bruno, 33, of 7 Maggio Ave., was charged Thursday on an arrest warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
Updated: May 18, 2023 @ 11:50 pm
