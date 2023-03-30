RICHMOND
David Anthony, 21, of 311A Church St., was charged March 17 with driving when license is suspended or denied, third or subsequent offense.
James McCall, 27, of 23 Oakland Road, was charged March 19 with domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
Angelo Mercucio, 52, of 19 Aldrich St., Hopkinton, was charged March 23 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
David A. Allen, 53, of Exeter, was charged March 23 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.