RICHMOND
A 14-year-old from Richmond was charged Feb. 19 with simple assault, disorderly conduct and vandalism.
Mackenzie Balicki, 26, of 101 Anthony Road, Apt. A, North Stonington, was charged Feb. 21 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content, DUI while transporting passengers younger than 13 years old and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Cassandra A. Contois, 32, of Warwick, was charged Feb. 21 with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Brittany L. Moore, 25, of 3 Turano Ave., Westerly, was charged Feb. 23 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test. She was charged 90 minutes later with domestic simple assault and domestic disorderly conduct.
David Thibaudeau, 33, of 176 Nooseneck Hill Road, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.