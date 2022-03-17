WESTERLY
Wyatt E. Burns, 18, of 2 Narragansett Ave., was charged Wednesday with simple assault or battery and disorderly conduct.
Marquis David Jackson, 20, of 60 School St., Apt. 2, was charged Wednesday with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic disorderly conduct and violation of a no contact order. He was also charged on two bench warrants from 4th Division District Court.
RICHMOND
Richard H. Hewins, 50, of 172 Fenner Hill Road, Hopkinton, was charged March 4 with possession of a controlled substance.
Eric M. Pease, 49, of 107 Woodville Road, was charged Tuesday with violation of a no contact order.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
