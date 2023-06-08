WESTERLY
Walter J. Snyder, 48, of 17 Fair Acres Lane, Mystic, was charged Wednesday with obstructing an officer in the execution of duties.
Lilly McBride, 23, of 43 Grove Ave., Apt. 1, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
RICHMOND
Jessica Guadlap, 34, of 9 Riverview Drive, Apt. A, was charged May 22 with domestic refusal to relinquish telephone for an emergency call and domestic disorderly conduct.
Giovanni A. Feliciano, 31, of Worcester, Mass., was charged May 27 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Sean Catero, 41, of 327 Kingstown Road, was charged Monday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
