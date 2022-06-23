RICHMOND
William Jackson, 40, of Providence, was charged May 27 with assault on a person with severe impairments.
Matthew Reynolds, 39, of North Grosvenordale, Conn., was charged June 3 with possession of class C fireworks.
Jeremy Cortellessa, 46, of Greene, was charged June 6 with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
An 11-year-old juvenile was charged June 6 with vandalism and disorderly conduct.
Alex J. Cottrell, 22, of West Greenwich, was charged June 10 on a bench warrant for failure to appear.
Brandon Pike, 39, of 151 Shannock Hill Road, was charged June 13 with three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
