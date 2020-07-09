standing Westerly police 2

Curtis L. Maddox Jr., 21, of 6 Pond Drive, North Stonington, was charged Wednesday with breaking and entering a home without owner's consent, vandalism, felony larceny, midemeanor larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.

