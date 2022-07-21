WESTERLY
Justin C. Roberts, 38, of 139 High St., Apt. 3, was charged Friday with larceny under $1,500 and conspiracy to commit misdemeanor larceny.
Dawn Carrasquillo, 42, of 139 High St., Apt. 3, was charged Friday with larceny under $1,500 and conspiracy to commit misdemeanor larceny.
Apthen A. Colechia, 37, of 21 Plateau Road, was charged Friday with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and reckless driving.
Kevin Romero, 26, of 38 Narragansett Ave., Apt. A, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or higher and driving with an expired license, first offense.
David Steven Ring, 44, of 16 West St., Apt. 2, was charged Saturday with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct.
Justin L. Benware, 43, of Preston, was charged Saturday with driving when license is expired or denied, third or subsequent offense.
Kirsty G. Houston, 39, of 32 Post Road, was charged Sunday on three bench warrants from 4th Division District Court.
Kevin Geoffrey Bates, 44, of Providence, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content.
Troy N. Lowe, 20, of 80 Buckeye Brook Road, Charlestown, was charged Monday as a fugitive from justice. He was also charged with driving when license is suspended or revoked, first offense.
Tylor Ryan, 26, of 56 Spruce St., was charged Monday with second-degree robbery.
Jakob P. O’Neill, 26, of 24 Chestnut St., Apt. 3, was charged Tuesday with domestic simple assault or battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Lordi Smith, 18, of Holyoke, Mass., was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content between .10 and .15.
Jason D. Mottle, 38, of 25 Post Road, Apt. 2, was charged Wednesday with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
STONINGTON
Benjamin Griffin, 35, of 71 Rivercrest Drive, Plantsville, was charged Thursday with third-degree assault, interfering with an emergency call, disorderly conduct and second-degree unlawful restraint.
Carlos A. Lopes, 73, of 11 Walnut St., Pawcatuck, was charged Thursday with second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.
Brendon Paone-Hart, 28, of 10 Bradley St., was charged Thursday with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree assault.
Tisha Parra, 35, of Bayonne, N.J., was charged Sunday with second-degree breach of peace, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree assault.
RICHMOND
Parker Anderson, 39, of 303 Church St., Apt. A, was charged July 5 with domestic simple assault.
Sadie Sullivan, 37, last known address in Charlestown, was arrested July 14 on the strength of a detention warrant issued by the Rhode Island Parole Board.
Kevin Barrucci, 30, of Easton, Mass., was charged Sunday with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.