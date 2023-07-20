WESTERLY
Evan S. Maggs, 24, of 105 White Rock Road, Apt. C, was charged Monday with violation of a no contact order.
Naomi Van Der Kruit, 20, of 105 White Rock Road, Apt. C, was charged Monday with violation of a no contact order.
Steven Lello, 35, of 35 Beach St., Apt. 1A, was charged Monday with domestic disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Sabrina Rivera, 41, of 70 Pierce St., Apt. A, was charged Monday with disorderly conduct, reckless driving and resisting arrest.
Ronald F. Durfee, 36, of 25 Westminster St., Apt. 2, was charged Tuesday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Joseph D. Feroce, 30, of 86 S. Broad St., Apt. A202, Pawcatuck, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
John Glenn Briggs, 56, of 56 Spruce St., was charged Thursday with public intoxication.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
