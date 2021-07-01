WESTERLY
Kyron B. Mixon, 19, of 12 Maple Ave., was charged Wednesday with domestic simple assault or battery, domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
A 14-year-old juvenile was charged Wednesday with vandalism.
Zebediah E. Gemme, 37, of 10 Railroad Ave., Apt. A, Charlestown, was charged Wednesday on a bench warrant from Rhode Island Superior Court.
Dustin Holroyd, 33, of Middletown, Conn., was charged Wednesday with domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.
Devon Parhm, 30, of 1 Burlingame State Park Road, Apt. 21, Charlestown, was charged Wednesday with failure to obtain license or permit necessary to carry a pistol.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
